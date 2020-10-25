Hyderabad: Bandi takes potshot at CM, says farmers' issue petty politics for KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar wondered if the anguish of farmers appeared to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao petty politics.

In a statement here on Saturday, he alleged that Chandrashekar Rao was behaving like a dictator asking the farmers to cultivate crops prescribed by him. He said that purchase of maize has posed confusion among the farmers in the State, pushing the agriculture sector into the doldrums.

He asked the TRS chief whether subjecting the farmers to the regulated farming without conducting the soil testing is an unscientific practice adopted by his government.

The Ministers and the Agriculture department officials are not providing any information to farmers as to what kind of crops they have to cultivate in their lands. "the Chief Minister issues diktats from his farmhouse," he said.

The Karimnagar MP said that earlier farmers have incurred losses for cultivating fine variety rice believing the worlds of CM KCR. Similarly, traders are earning profits purchasing maize from the Markfed.

But farmers who cultivated maize are incurring losses. He demanded the Chief Minister to answer as to who is responsible for the current situation in which farmers are at the receiving end.

The BJP leader also took strong exception to CM KCR for calling his party supporting the farmers as petting politics. "Are the farmers woes amounts to petty issues to the CM," he asked.