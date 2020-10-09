Hyderabad: Banned & restricted pesticides still in use

Hyderabad: While the agrarian sector is witnessing a sea change in raising crops using advanced technology and the research is based new methods of farming, agriculture experts are, nevertheless, expressing deep concern over use of banned and restricted pesticides, unmindful of their catastrophic effects on the crops.



Some agriculture policy experts even wrote a letter to the State Commissioner of Agriculture, pointing out lack of public awareness on the banned and restricted pesticides which are even being sprayed with the help of drones, in contravention of the orders of the Central Insecticides Board.

Dr Narasimha Reddy Donthi, an agricultural policy expert, has expressed concern that the use of 'phorate' would have ended if the officials were sincere in implementation of the ban on ban on manufacturing, import and formulation, which was imposed way back in January 2019. Continuing recommendations are quite confusing and resulting in black marketing of such banned pesticides.

He told Hans India that, "Around 18 pesticides were listed as banned with effect from January 2019. This ban would mean a complete phaseout of manufacture, import, export and usage. Earlier too some pesticides such as Endosulfan were banned. Some pesticides such as DDT, Cypermethrin, Monocrotophos and Glyphosate can be used only in a restricted conditions. However, State agricultural Universities and agricultural extension services do not seem to take cognizance of such bans or restrictions."

"Usually, the farmers are unaware of such changes but it is appalling to note that even educated scientists and officers are not aware of such regulations.

Whenever a pest attack is reported, these people are found to be routinely recommending pesticides, without knowing or assessing their efficacy and regulatory status," he rued

Unfortunately, farmers are blamed for failure of pesticides or for using non-recommended pesticides.

"However, the basic issue lies with the State Agricultural Universities which have stopped conducting tests on efficacy of pesticides and are going about their jobs routinely, relying on pesticide companies. It is just like doctors, giving medicines because a pharma company wants to boost its sales," he alleged.