Hyderabad: Bansilalpet stepwell to be ready by August 15

Hyderabad: The Bansilalpet stepwell is being restored to its pristine glory and will be ready by August 15. It will be developed as a tourist place, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said. For its restoration Rs 2 crore was sanctioned for putting up a walking track, water fountain, viewpoint, benches and cafeteria.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), along with Kalpana Ramesh, the founder of 'The Rainwater Project' has taken up the restoration work. The well has been existing since the Nizam period. It used to be a source of water for a large number of people in Secunderabad.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) principal secretary Arvind Kumar said, "GHMC Zonal Commissioner of Secunderabad has taken the initiative to restore and repair the well. Tonnes of waste which was dumped for years is being removed; water will ooze once decades of dump is lifted from the well." Kumar added that the rainwater project started by Kalpana Ramesh is showing great work in Hyderabad.

Thanking the GHMC and MA&UD for the support for restoring the well, Kalpana Ramesh said that such wells are relevant even today. "Authorities are helping save this precious water resource. Architects of Hyderabad Designs Forum (HDF) will also be documenting the good structure. After converting it into a public place we will handover it to society."