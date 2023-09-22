Hyderabad: Bartan Bank to provide utensils for events

Hyderabad: In an effort to discourage the use of single-use plastic, the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) set up a Bartan Bank to be run by self-help groups. These banks will provide utensils on nominal rents as it is proposed to have one bank in all the district headquarters.

The CDMA Pamela Satpathy inaugurated the Bartan Bank in the office premises on Thursday. This bank would provide stainless steel utensils including plates, glasses, bowls, and spoons to replace disposable plastics during public functions, and social and religious events.

Pattana Pragathi and Telangana New Municipalities Act, 2019 emphasises on reduction of plastic usage and banning single-use plastic. As a logical intervention in this regard, it was planned to set up Bartan Banks in all 32 district headquarters municipalities in coordination with SHGs, and CBOs (ALFs/TLFs). The average cost of establishing this bank is Rs 1.75 lakh with a capacity to cater 500 -750 member events. In this regard, the CDMA requested all to discourage the use of single-use plastic.