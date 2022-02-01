Hyderabad: Basic Civic needs, a far cry for Chandrayangutta residents

Hyderabad: Damaged and narrow roads, contaminatedwater supply, severe sewage overflow, poor sanitation, garbage-filled streets are plaguing the residents of Chandrayangutta. Major civic issues like lack of proper maintenance and sewage overflow are troubling the dwellers of the area.

Areas like Barkas, Peeli Dargah Road comes under Chandrayangutta area. Residents residing in the area are in need of basic amenities like good roads, good drainage system and proper sanitation. But, unfortunately, they lack all these and they are the ones who suffer.

Most of the by-lanes of both sides of roads are littered with garbage thrown by locals and sanitation workers. Cows search through the waste for food, while flies and mosquitoes fly around with abandon is the scene in the area. Garbage and sewage overflow are common sights.

Omer Bin Awad, a resident of Barkas said "there is no proper sewerage system. Sewage flows into roads and open plots making it difficult for residents to commute. We residents are forced to reside sans any amenities as the GHMC failed to fulfill their duties."

Illegal dumping of construction debris on roads is also a major issue in these areas. No proper facilities have been provided for the residents. Ramesh, a resident of Chandrayangutta said, "The condition of the roads has worsened. Roads were dug up for work and left without repair. In most of the area no road has been repaired for several years and we are the ones who are facing difficulties."

Adding to their woes, every year during monsoon, Bandlaguda road at Chandrayangutta witness heavy water logging as the drain water system here is old and easily gets jammed and results in overflowing.

Shaik Aleem, another resident of Chandrayangutta mooted "Every year, water logging on main roads and few nearby areas is common during monsoon and till the water flows there is traffic jam for hours. No permanent solution has been taken by the municipality to ensure the flooding." Most of the works like drainage system and drinking water pipeline were completed a few years back. But the colony residents are eagerly waiting for other long-pending civic works.

Residents say problems like no streetlights, no proper sanitation, no lifting of garbage and narrow roads in these areas are ignored and the officials turn a blind eyes. In most of the area no road has been laid for decades. They need to look at such roads and solve the problem.

Delete Edit



