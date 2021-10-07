Hyderabad: Bathukamma begins on a grand note in city

Hyderabad: The nine-day floral festival (Bathukamma) began in the city with excitement. Women dressed in their best traditional clothes took out colourful processions carrying Bathukamma in many parts of the city.

Women were seen singing and dancing around specially-arranged Bathukammas on Wednesday. Residential colonies, apartments and temples across the city have been decked up with flowers to celebrate the floral festival and women gathered for the festival and later were seen heading for the nearest water body to immerse the Bathukammas.

The Bathukamma festival is celebrated in honour of the goddess Gauri who represents the cultural spirit of Telangana. Women arrange flowers into colourful cones, and the leaves and flowers used in the making of 'Bathukamma' boast of medicinal values.

The festival highlights the role of women as a life-giver who provides strength to the entire society, besides reminding us to protect and celebrate nature. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan along with Raj Bhavan Parivar women members participated in the festival on the first day at Raj Bhavan. MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha extended Bathukamma wishes to women of the State on Twitter.

"For the past eight years, we have been celebrating Bathukamma at a community hall in Kukatpally village, where at around 4,000 women gather from various areas with various sizes of Bathukamma. This year we have planned to celebrate the floral festival in a grand manner following Covid norms," said K Vani, a resident of Kukatpally.

She said this year they have planned in a different way to celebrate the floral festival. It will be a theme-based Bathukamma. "We have asked all the women to decorate the flowers depicting Covid pandemic situation on the ninth day,'' said Anita Chavali, resident of Gowtham Nagar.

"Every year I wait for the floral festival where all the ladies gather and pay tributes to the goddess as this festival symbolizes the cultural spirit of Telangana. Every year in our colony we organize this festival where women bring unique floral arrangements," said Sirisha, a resident of Bolarum.