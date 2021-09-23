Hyderabad: Bay low pressure brings rain in city

Begumpet: Light rain and showers occurred in many city areas on Wednesday on account of a depression in the Bay of Bengal. There was rain in Kothapet, Dilsukhnagar, L B Nagar, Alkapuri, Nagole, Khairatabad, Himayatnagar, Ramnagar, RTC Crossroads, among others.

In several areas the rainwater overflowed on roads causing hardship to motorists. The IMD bulletin said there was moderate rain in the city areas during the day.

According to the forecast, moderate to light rain or drizzle is likely for three days from September 23, with generally cloudy sky. The IMD bulletin said on Wednesday that there will be rain on September 27 and 28. The day temperatures during the period from September 23 to 28 is likely to be 31, 32, 32, 32, 32 and 32 degrees Celsius respectively.

The bulletin warned of heavy rain lashing on September 23 Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Medak along with seven other districts in the State. It said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely at many places across Telangana from September 23 to 25.

Papannapet in Medak district records 9 cm

Meanwhile, rain occurred during the last 24 hours in Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad and Hyderabad districts. Papannapet in Medak district recorded 9 cm of rainfall. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Regode (Medak), Kodangal (Vikarabad), Sangareddy, Bejjanki (Siddipet), Medak, Chegunta, Tekmal (Medak), Kondapur (Sangareddy) 3 each.

There was two rain each in Narayankhed (Sangareddy), Marpalle (Vikarabad), Sangareddy, Tandur and 1 cm each in Ramayampet, Doultabad, Kondurg, Hyderabad, Nawabpet, Raikode, Gajwel, Alladurg, Wargal, Jagadevpur, Vikarabad, Kondapak, Sadasivpet, Nangnur, Saroornagar and Doma.