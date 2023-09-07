Hyderabad bears brunt of heavy rains

Hyderabad: It is raining heavily in Hyderabad since Wednesday night. The heavy downpours was observed in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Nizampet, Madhapur, Pragatinagar, Patancheru, Kothaguda, Gachibowli, Secunderabad, Mushirabad, Ramnagar, Varasiguda, Adikmet, Jeedimetla, Paradise, Begumpet, Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Nagolu, Dilsukh Nagar etc.

It is raining in many places in Sangareddy and Medak districts. Traffic was disrupted at many intersections due to heavy rain. Roads were flooded. Due to this, the motorists were in trouble. According to the Meteorological Department, there are chances of light to moderate rains on Thursday and Friday as well.