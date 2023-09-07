  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad bears brunt of heavy rains

Hyderabad bears brunt of heavy rains
x
Highlights

The heavy downpours was observed in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Nizampet, Madhapur, Pragatinagar, Patancheru, Kothaguda, Gachibowli, Secunderabad, Mushirabad etc

Hyderabad: It is raining heavily in Hyderabad since Wednesday night. The heavy downpours was observed in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Nizampet, Madhapur, Pragatinagar, Patancheru, Kothaguda, Gachibowli, Secunderabad, Mushirabad, Ramnagar, Varasiguda, Adikmet, Jeedimetla, Paradise, Begumpet, Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Nagolu, Dilsukh Nagar etc.

It is raining in many places in Sangareddy and Medak districts. Traffic was disrupted at many intersections due to heavy rain. Roads were flooded. Due to this, the motorists were in trouble. According to the Meteorological Department, there are chances of light to moderate rains on Thursday and Friday as well.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X