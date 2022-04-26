Hyderabad: Better parking facilities for Eid shoppers at Charminar

Hyderabad: In order to clear the rush of shoppers at the historic Charminar, the Hyderabad traffic police has asked them to utilise the designated parking spaces near Charminar made available round-the-clock.

According to traffic police, visitors can park their vehicles at Charminar bus station ground, near pension office at Khilwat Road, Mufeed-ul-Anam school at Alijah Kotla, Quli Qutub Shah Stadium at Putli Bowli and at Charminar Unani Hospital. "For the last few days, huge crowds have been witnessed at the markets surrounding Charminar till late nights. To facilitate the visitors, parking has been arranged free of cost at nearby places," said an official.

The visitors coming from Afzalgunj can park their vehicles at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium, those from Falaknuma or Bahadurpura at Charminar Bus Station or Old Pension Payment office at Khilwat and those from Chaderghat can park their vehicles at Mufeed-ul-Anam school or Charminar Unani Hospital.

The traffic at the Charminar, towards Madina building and Pathergatti surroundings increases by around fourfold during the month of Ramzan. To regulate the traffic, police personnel from other stations in the city are deputed for the duty. Around 200 more policemen were deputed at the Charminar, Mirchowk and Bahadurpura traffic police stations for traffic management.

"In the last week of Ramzan month, vehicular traffic increases drastically. So, till late nights, the traffic policemen are on duty to regulate the traffic," the official added.