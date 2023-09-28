Hyderabad: Big setback to TSPSC: HC dismisses its appeal on Group-I exam

Hyderabad : In a setback to the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC), the High Court’s division bench, comprising Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Anil Kumar Jukanti on Wednesday “dismissed” its writ appeal seeking a direction to set aside the order dated September 23 passed by Justice P Madhavi Devi, cancelling the Group-I Preliminary examination held on June 11 this year.

The bench while dismissing the writ appeal said, the TSPSC ought to have been more careful and cautious in conducting the Group-1 exam as this was the second time it was holding the examination. The court found fault with the TSPSC in not issuing an addendum saying it will be dispensing with the biometric screening of candidates, as done in the Group-II exam. The examination ought to have been conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

Admittedly, dispensing with the biometric screening of candidates in the Group-I exam has cast doubts of impersonation by the candidates. The court questioned the TSPSC when it could take biometric attendance of 2,83,346 candidates, who appeared for the Group-1 exam on October 16 last year, which was cancelled due to question paper leak; why it could not put the same biometric system in place, the second time on June 11.

Admittedly, 503 posts are notified in the Group-1 exam, even if 10-15 persons impersonate, they will be beneficiaries. Then the whole object of conducting the exam will be defeated and the candidates, who strive hard will be put to irreparable loss as per the Supreme Court judgment in State of Tamil Nadu Vs G Hemalatha, which held that the instructions are binding on the commission as well as the candidates.

Therefore, the TSPSC could not have dispensed with the biometric attendance in the exam. The court also found fault with the TSPSC on furnishing false information on number of candidates who appeared for the exam in its two web notes.

There was an increase of 258 candidates in the second web note dated June 28, 2023 issued by the TSPSC, when compared to its first web note, which cast doubts on its credibility in holding the exam. The court questioned the commission what lead to the swell of 258 candidates.

As per the TSPSC nominal rolls, two invigilators need to sign on it, whereas, contrary to its own instructions, only one Invigilator signed; on this aspect, the commission has not given any explanation. The TSPSC has not prescribed any procedure to mark the attendance of candidates and when allegations are levelled, there is a possibility of impersonation, the court said in its order.

The bench upheld the order of the single judge who cancelled the Group-I exam. Consequently, it dismissed the writ appeal. The TSPSC has to approach the Supreme Court against the division bench order.