Hyderabad: Bikeathon & walkathons organised to sensitize people on rare diseases

Hyderabad: To sensitize people on rare diseases and also to mark World Rare Diseases Day which is celebrated on February 28 every year, an NGO Indian Organization for Rare Diseases (IORD) organised a bikeathon and walkathon at Necklace Road on Sunday.



As per the release, this event was organised in association with the Government of Telangana and supported by Nakoda Chemicals Ltd and Jeedimetla Effluent Treatment Limited (JETL).

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, flagged-off the event, and said, "We discussed with drug companies on how they could bring down the cost of drugs for rare diseases. Recently, we discussed with Novartis about the possibility of the drug company itself absorbing some of the costs and discussions are happening."

President and CEO, IORD, Prof Ramaiah Muthyala, Chairman, Jeedimetla Effluent Treatment Ltd (JETL), G. K. B. Chowdary and members from several voluntary organisations were present on the occasion.