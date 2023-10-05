Hyderabad: Birla Planetarium organises outreach activity

Hyderabad: On the concluding day of the International Astronomical Union’s 100 Hours of Astronomy and the commencement of the World Space Week (WSW) celebrations, B M Birla Planetarium, Hyderabad organised an outreach activity on the observation of sunspots on Wednesday followed by a discussion on the sun and the reasons for studying the sunspot.

According to officials of Birla Planetarium, the sunspots were observed through telescopes fitted with filters. The main aim of the event was to increase awareness about Astronomy and foster interest in the subject among the public. A brief presentation on sunspots and their significance in the study of the sun was also done. During an outreach programme, the experts from the Birla Science Centre also discussed the significance of Astronomy research for the benefit of humankind throughout the world.

The WSW is a global celebration that highlights the significance of Space Science and Technology in enhancing human life. This was declared in 1999 by the United Nations General Assembly and the event takes place every year from October 4 to 10. The choice of October 4 as the commencement of WSW is a tribute to the day when the first human-made satellite Sputnik 1 by the Soviet Union was launched marking the beginning of the Space Age.

The event will continue on October 5 at the B M Birla Planetarium Hyderabad. Dr G S Rao, Group Director, Training, Education and Outreach Group, NRSC (ISRO), Hyderabad will be delivering a popular science talk on Satellites for Society at 10:30 am followed by an open house quiz on space and mankind, said a senior officer.