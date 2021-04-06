Hyderabad: BJP celebrates Jagajivan Ram Jayanti

Hyderabad: The State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party paid rich tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his 114th birth anniversary recalling his services to the nation and for the uplift of poor and deprived sections of the society.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former minister Mothukupally Narasimhulu, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy and other senior leaders garlanded the statue of Babu Jagajivan Ram at Basheerbagh here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said that the Centre was officially celebrating the 114th birth anniversary of the leader across the country. He recalled how the Congress had created hurdles in the way of Jagajivan Ram becoming the Prime Minister when Janata Party proposed his name. Similarly, for the second time, it had committed a historical blunder in 1980 again backstabbing him and the Dalits, he added.

Contrary to this, the BJP, whenever it had got the opportunity, tried to give the top position to Dalits, backward classes, poor and minorities. Firstly, it was former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee's government that had made Missile Man of India Abdul Kalam as President of India. Similarly, the party made Narendra Modi, a person from a humble background, the Prime Minister of the country and Ramnath Kovind, the President of India. Besides, PM Modi's government has launched several programmes for the welfare of the Dalits in the country, he said.

Lashing out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, State party chief Bandi Sanjay took exception for the CM not participating in the birth and death anniversaries of visionary and inspiring leaders like Dr Ambedkar and Jagajivan Ram. He said that the BJP was destined to come to power in Telangana in 2023, and the first work it would take was to install the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Mothkupally Narasimhulu alleged that the TRS chief was perpetuating caste discrimination for the past seven years and the rights of Dalits and the poor were being trampled in Telangana.

Vivek Venkataswamy said the Chief Minister has not only failed to deliver the promise to give three acres of land to Dalits, but also sidelined Dalits who were made as Deputy Chief Ministers. Further, 300 Dalit entrepreneurs have been denied funds. However, both the Chief Minister and Minister KT Rama Rao made tall claims about TS i-PASS, he pointed out.

Former BJP State general secretary Chinthe Samba Murthy, BJP SC Morcha national secretary S Kumar, BJP SC Morcha State president Koppu Bhasha, former MLA Chintala Ramchandra Reddy, BJP State vice-president NVVS Prabhakar and others participated.