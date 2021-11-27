Hyderabad: BJP deliberates on strategies to wrest power from TRS

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh has said that the ruling TRS has lost its sheen and would not even win 60 seats if the elections were conducted to the State Assembly right now.

In an informal interaction with the media on the sidelines of party's two-day Executive Meeting that began on Friday, he informed that the party functionaries were deliberating on strategies to win 2023 Assembly elections. "We are sure of securing 80 seats even if the elections are held right now to the State Assembly," he said, adding that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's had made a mockery of himself during his recent visit to Delhi where he returned without meeting the Prime Minister.

"We are in talks with about two dozen leaders from Congress and TRS. Whenever there will be general elections, the BJP is destined to win 80 seats," he predicted.

Regarding the repeal of farm laws, he opined that a section of farmers was concerned. "But, the results of the farm laws might have yielded benefits to farmers had they were implemented," he felt.

Speaking on the occasion, senior BJP leader and former MP Vijayashanthi said that the internal bickering has started within TRS chief's family over who should get the CM's chair. "There is a fight going on in Pragati Bhavan, and the TRS chief is failing to bring peace among the warring family members. There is no future for TRS in Telangana. No one is believing the false promises of KCR and his government. He never keeps his promises," she said.

Terming Congress as second fiddle to the TRS, she said that the Chief Minister would only use Congress only if he falls short of the required majority in the ensuing elections. "However, there are several leaders from other parties who are in touch with the BJP. The TRS, Congress and MIM are one and the same," she added. Former Minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender said, "CM KCR is a candle that is dying out. BJP is destined to grow by leaps and bounds in Telangana and will form the next government in the State."

Further, he predicted that TRS was going to lose MLC seat in Karimnagar as ex-Mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh was destined to win the contest. Eatala claimed several leaders from Karimnagar were ready to join the saffron party and TRS was going to be become empty in Karimnagar. Also, he was the one who made ZPTC Rajeswar Reddy be in the fray in Adilabad district.

Meanwhile, the BJP executive meeting adopted resolutions with regard to Dalit Bandhu, unemployment, Dharani portal, farmers issues and political strategies to counter TRS.