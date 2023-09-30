Hyderabad: BJP flays MIM attack on Karimnagar MP’s office

Hyderabad : Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and party national vice-president DK Aruna condemned AIMIM activists’ provocations at Karimagnar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s office on Friday.

Reddy strongly condemning the MIM activists alleged actions at Bandi’s house and office, said, “BJP won’t be deterred by BRS and its friend’s hasty actions. The Telangana society will further unite with party and they can’t succeed in creating fear”. Bandi is not deterred by such activities; “he will have all our backing,” he added. Aruna lashed out at MIM alleging its leaders and activists are resorting to provocative actions.

Referring tor KTR she said he accuses BJP of resorting to communal politics.’ What has he to say on actions of leaders and activists of his friendly party’, she asked. She said that BRS, Congress and AIMIM are playing dramas and warned provocative remarks and actions won’t be tolerated. She questioned what the police in Karimnagar were doing when the attack happened.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders, led by party Karimangar LS convener B Praveen Rao accused MIM activists of acting like goons conspiring to create communal tension by attacking the MP’s office. He alleged Majlis activists raised anti-national slogans and used abusive language to provoke. The BJP leaders complained to Police Commissioner Subba Rayudu.

The complaint alleged the incident took place around 3 pm. The action of Majlis activists was intentional. It sought legal action to prevent repetition of such incidents. The Karimnagar police deployed force near the MP’s office to prevent any untoward incident between BJP and AIMIM activists. They warned of stringent action if anyone acts to breach peace.

Reports reaching the State headquarters say some Muslim youth rioted in front of MP’s house during Milad-un-Nabi procession on Friday leading to tension. The incident has become a topic of discussion in the town. Bandi was insulted by provocative comments.

Some youngsters took out a rally in front of Bandi’s house and office and created a ruckus.The locals were terrified when the youth raised slogans. The incident assumed significance following recent reports that a recce was conducted to eliminate Bandi.

Praveen Rao complained to Subbarayudu that MIM activists tried to provoke religious sentiments by raising anti-national slogans and insulting the MP. “Today at around 3 pm MIM goons shouted anti-national slogans and hurled obscenities and kicked the MP’s office gates in an attempt to create communal strife”.