Hyderabad: BJP flays show-cause notice to junior panchayat secretaries

Hyderabad: State BJP on Monday condemned the government issuing show-cause notices to terminate the services of striking junior panchayat secretaries. Party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the junior panchayat secretaries have been on strike for the past 11 days and their demands are justified.

He said the employees had cleared the written examinations and joined service as per norms. The probationary period for any job is only one or two years. But, the State government has imposed a three-year probation period and extended it by one year.

The Karimnagar MP said the striking employees have completed their probation and that not regularising their services is unjust. He expressed doubts whether their services were not regularised as they could not pay bribes?

“The striking junior panchayat secretaries are asking to implement what the State government had promised. Instead, of implementing the promise, the government slapped show-cause notices to terminate them from jobs”, Bandi said

He claimed that loan waiver, free urea, unemployment allowances, job for each household, three acres to dalits and implementation of Dalit Bandhu were all schemes announced to get votes. But the KCR government remained a mute spectator even after being in power for five years without regularising the services of junior panchayat secretaries, he said.

Bandi questioned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for acting in vengeance on poor panchayat secretaries because he has power. He said due to autocratic rule of KCR the VRO system in the State was destroyed and VRAs were left in the lurch. Besides, the lives of 23,000 artisans who went on strike were in doldrums. Similar is the fate of 22,000 scavengers; the government is playing with the lives of panchayat secretaries,

He warned the government against sacking the panchayat secretaries and to regularise their service within seven days; failing which the BJP will join the striking employees and lay siege to Pragati Bhavan and stop ministers and CM everywhere.

Bandi assured the striking employees that the coming BJP government will take them all back into service.