Hyderabad: BJP organises bandh against liquor shop

Hyderabad: State BJP vice-president and former MLA NVVS Prabhakar on Monday asked why the TRS government and the Excise department were hell-bent on opening a wine shop in a locality despite people opposing it? He said the Mallapur bandh call given by him on Monday was successful, as shops and commercial establishments were voluntarily closed; they participated in the bandh.



He said the residents have been opposing the wine shop at Mallapur bus-stand and agitating for the past six months expressing their resentment through protests and representations against the shop. "Today's success of bandh was a clear expression of the people of different sections opposing the shop."

Prabhakar said the bandh should open the eyes of the government and cancel permission to open the shop at bus station by respecting the area people's demand. He alleged that Hyderabad is turning into a hub for all types of narcotic drugs; liquor turns out to be the major source to fill government coffers.

It seems the TRS government has adopted a policy of "beer at every doorstep and bar at every street corner." He criticised the government for 'playing with the health and lives of people."