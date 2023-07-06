Hyderabad: BJP to chalk out South poll strategy at city meet on July 9

Hyderabad: In a significant shift to its southern sojourn in the post-Karnataka Assembly poll outcome the saffron party has decided to hold its south Indian States’ meet here on July 9.

Party national president JP Nadda, organising secretary BL Santosh, joint organising secretary Siva Prakash and general secretary Sunil Bansal will hammer out a comprehensive action plan for strengthening the party in the South. State presidents of AP, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep are to deliberate the party’s southern action plan ahead of the Lok Sabha and Telangana elections in the day-long meeting.

According to the newly appointed Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, “apart from BJP State presidents, ministers and heavy weights of party from southern States will also be attending the party.”

The fast lane developments being witnessed in the party decisions since Tuesday continued. The national party shuffling Telangana and AP chiefs and tipping some newly joined leaders from other parties to key positions ahead of the elections makes the meeting significant.

In the post-Karnataka Assembly outcome, the party is aiming to reap fortunes in the LS polls in Telangana and hoping high to come to power in the State. Incidentally, the meeting is being hosted a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha at Warangal on July 8.

The meeting will be held at the party headquarters, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Bhavan, where the leaders are to focus on the party winning LS constituencies to add up to its strength in the 2024 elections, against the backdrop of the party going out of power in Karnataka and its impact on winning in 28 LS seats in the State, and to improve its seat tally in South.