Hyderabad: BJP to hold Yagam for PM Narendra Modi's long life

Hyderabad: Expressing concerns over the safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the recent security breach in Punjab, the Telangana BJP has decided to take up the 'Maha Mrityunjaya Yagam' and also 'Mauna Deekshas' across the State on Monday.

Expressing displeasure over the security breach of Prime Minister's convoy during his visit to Punjab recently, the party leaders said that the convoy had to stop on a flyover for about 20 minutes and the PM had to cancel his official programme and the Firozpur rally.

Party Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar held a teleconference with party's districts and mandal leaders on Sunday and directed them to make preparations for the Maha Mrityunjaya Yagam in their areas. The BJP chief himself would be participating in the Yagam at Shringeri Matt in Alkapuri on the outskirts of the city. The Yagam would start at 11 am and all important leaders of the party would take part in it.

The party leaders earlier met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday and requested her to convey the concerns of people of the State to the President Ram Nath Kovind over PM's security breach and sought an inquiry to take identify and take stringent action against the officials responsible for the lapses.

Meanwhile, the party would also hold silent protests in the State on Monday. Party's state vice-president Manohar Reddy said that the cadre would take up a silent protest from 12 noon to 2 pm at Ambedkar statues in all the mandals in the State. Bandi Sanjay would take up protest at LB Nagar and other leaders would join the protests at different places in the city, he informed.