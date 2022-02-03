Hyderabad: BJP to observe BJP Bhim Deeksha tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP and its MPs from the State have decided to observe 'BJP Bhim Deeksha' on Friday to protest Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's statements calling for the need to replace the Constitution of India. On Thursday, the State BJP has decided that its chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with party MPs Dharmapuri Aravind and Soyam Bapu Rao along with a few other leaders from the party will observe protest from 11 am at Rajghat in Delhi wearing black badges.

Similarly, BJP National OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman will observe the day-long Deeksha at BJP state headquarters in Hyderabad. Party mandal and district leaders will also observe the Deeksha on the day.

The party has also decided to intensify protests in the form of a long-drawn agitation until the TRS chief tenders an apology. Earlier, BJP national vice-president DK Aruna and national executive member Eatala Rajender lashed out at TRS chief for belittling the Constitution framed by Dr BR Ambedkar.

Eatala said that it was Ambedkar who had provided equal rights and opportunities for everyone to aspire to become a part to govern the country, irrespective of their social, economic and other statuses.

"The Constitution facilitated a tea seller to become a prime minister and a Dalit to be the president of the country. To ask for changing it is a shameless act. The TRS chief should also remember that the creation of Telangana was also done under Article 3 of the Constitution of India, which he wanted to change," Eatala said, adding that the host of insinuations that KCR had made against the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP in fact fit well with the TRS chief. The Huzurabad MLA said that the TRS chief wants to replace the current Constitution with "Kalvakuntla Constitution" to run a king-style rule. "The SC development subsidies are not released for long, Dalit Bandhu, tractors and other benefits will reach only in exchange for votes. No one in Telangana can live freely if they raise their voice against the current regime," he alleged.