Hyderabad : Blood donation drives hit city on World Thalassemia Day

Hyderabad : Citizens of Hyderabad have been showing an overwhelming response to blood donation drives being conducted across the city. Numerous NGOs and hospitals are collaboratively gearing up for blood donation drives on World Thalassemia Day today (May 8).

"There is a huge requirement for blood and plasma as the count of patients are increasing everyday and it is perceived that in the next two months we might witness more need. We had started a blood donation campaign to ensure supply once the vaccination for those above 18 begins. We hope our requirements will be met fully," said Santhosh, Founder, PHC ( NGO).

"With the increase of Thalassemia patients in the city the need for blood is also see. Each month 15 new cases are being registered taking its toll to 2895 patients against 1200 average number of cases per year. Blood donation is the only major support we need right now," said Dr Suman Jain, TSCS ( Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society).

At present, the daily requirement of blood at TSCS is 50 units. As Covid-19 positive cases are surging in the State, many blood camps had to be cancelled due to low donors and as mass blood donation camps can't be arranged, all major hospitals are organising in-house sessions to encourage blood donation, she added.

"Even at the Government hospitals, where the demand for blood is usually more, the scenario is similar. Hospitals and blood banks are looking for voluntary donors to serve the need. We are also campaigning to bust the myths on blood donations and vaccination.

Covid patients can also donate after 45 days of good health and looking forward to kind hearts to save lives," said Naveen, Blood and Plasma Donation organiser for Hyderabad city. Explaining the current scenario, P Srujan from the Hyderabad Blood Donor Society said, "On average, we are receiving at least 50 calls for blood plasma and the blood requirement is even.

We could only fill half of the requirement each day for about 15 patients who are live donors and trying our best to provide blood for all the needy patients."

"Blood donation is happening to reach the maximum need, youth are being aware and coming forward to save the society. But the difficulty is with the Platelets requirement, it is turning very hard to get a platelet donor as the donor need to wait for 3 hours at least until finishing the process and in the covid times, donors are acting little reluctant to stay in the hospital for a longer time in this pandemic the situation," he added.