Hyderabad: Bonalu celebrations begin at Akkanna Madanna temple

Hyderabad: The 74th Annual Bonalu Festival celebrations at Haribowli Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram started on Friday after Dwajarohana by Akula Lalitha, Chairman of Telangana State Women's Co-Operative Development Corporation Limited and Former MLA.

Later, she participated in Samuhika Kumkumarchana Puja along with Women devotees performed at Akkanna Madanna prayer hall.

Temple Committee members A Bharat Prakash, G Rajaratnam, Ramdev Agarwal, K Dattateya, S P Kranthi Kumar, A Satish Kumar and others were also present on the occasion.