Hyderabad: Book on environment launched

Hyderabad: 'Forum For Better Hyderabad' (FBH) on Sunday launched a book titled 'The Green Puzzle' in Baghlingampally.

The book was authored by Dr Bhaskar Rao, chairman, Centre for Media Studies. It was released by P Raghuveer, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

He reviewed the book by appreciating the efforts of Dr Rao. He emphasised involvement of youth and implementation of policies instead of mere verbal communication.

M Vedakumar, chairman of FBH said, "Felling of trees causes many problems to the environment and it impacts society. We must first protect plants in particular and we should protect rivers and ponds to avoid shortage of water."

He called for selection of saplings which help people's health. GBK Rao, chairman and managing director, Pragathi Resorts, MH Rao, vice-president of FBH and K Ramchandramurthy, veteran journalist, general secretary Shobha Singh and members of the civil society, teachers and representatives of NGOs attended.