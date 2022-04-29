Hyderabad: Booked for abusing CI

Hyderabad: In another incident of high-handedness by a ruling party leader, MLC P Mahender Reddy's audio clip went viral on Thursday. He was heard abusing CI Rajender Reddy of Tandur town and using cuss unparliamentary words.

Superintendent of Police, Vikarabad, N Koti Reddy said a case has been registered against the MLC under Sections 353, 504 and 506 of IPC at Tandur town police station. However, he denied any such incident; he said the voice in the audio does not belong to him. Reddy abused the CI while threatening him. In the audio, Reddy questioned the officer, "How can a policeman lay carpet for a rowdy-sheeter attending a programme at a temple. How dare he do that? I will see your end."

When the CI replied that people were accompanying local MLA Rohith Reddy, the MLC became aggressive and showered him cuss words. He also challenged the officer to record the call, stating that it would not affect him. Meanwhile, the Telangana Police Association has taken a serious note condemning the leader's behaviour.