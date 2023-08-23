Hyderabad: Boy drowns in elevator pit at Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident at Hayathnagar, a seven-year-old boy accidentally drowned in an elevator pit that was filled with rain water at a construction site.

According to the sources, the boy identified as VRaghavender, a class four student from Pavanagiri Colony was returning from tuition along with his two younger siblings and stopped at the construction site to play with his friends.

According to the police, Raghavender went missing while his siblings returned home. His parents searched at all places and came to the construction site. While searching, they checked in the elevator pit and found his body. Though they tried to shift him to the hospital, he was declared brought dead.