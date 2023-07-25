Hyderabad: Brain dead girl’s organs donated to save lives!

Hyderabad: A girl who attempted suicide by hanging herself in Warangal and was rushed to hospital in Hyderabad was declared brain dead by the doctors. With this, the girl's parents donated her organs and gave life to others. According to Jeevan Dan representatives, Pooja from Thigarajupalli of Warangal district is studying inter. On July 18, Pooja attempted suicide by hanging herself at home. At the last moment, Pooja's parents noticed and rushed her to nearby hospital. She was then taken to NIMS in Hyderabad for better treatment. She was admitted to the emergency department and treated by doctors.



However, as days passed, Pooja's health did not improve. Doctors announced that Pooja became brain dead on July 24 as she did not respond to treatment. In this order, representatives of Jeevan Dan explained about organ donation to Pooja's parents. With this, Pooja's parents agreed to organ donation as their daughter would survive in the form of others. Doctors collected Pooja's kidneys, liver, lungs and corneas and handed them over to Jeevan Dan organisation.