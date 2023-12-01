Hyderabad: Broadwings Academy trains pilots in city

Hyderabad : With a decade's worth of experience as pilots, Broadwings Pilot Academy in Hyderabad city empathise with the challenges newcomers face. They recall the lack of guidance, study materials, and uncertain industry prospects that once hindered their own journey. Their path was filled with highs and lows, navigating through inadequate infrastructure and vague information. Now, armed with comprehensive knowledge, improved infrastructure, and a clear industry outlook, their goal is to support aspiring talents in effortlessly charting their careers in the limitless skies of aviation.

Speaking to The Hans India, Karthik, founder, said, ‘We have trained nearly 100 pilots so far with our courses. We are right now based in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.” Their journey into teaching began in 2010 driven purely by passion. Money was never their motivation. This is evident in their reasonable and competitive fee structure. They have established state-of-the-art classrooms equipped with the latest teaching methodologies. Their excitement stems from channeling their passion into guiding future aviators, transforming dreams into achievable goals.

They aspire to shape aspiring pilots into efficient, spontaneous, and responsible professionals sought after by the industry. Their institute operates with a rebellious spirit, striving to offer the best and simplest learning methods at affordable rates. They firmly believe that working smart yields superior results, aiming to produce adept pilots who navigate the industry with intelligence and finesse.

At Broadwings, pilot coaching begins by guiding aspirants to conquer the theoretical segment of CPL before they step into any flying club. They advocate clearing DGCA exams prior to completing the 200 hours of flying because, from their experience, mastering the art of flying demands a solid foundation in theoretical knowledge. In essence, comprehending ground realities is essential before navigating the skies proficiently.