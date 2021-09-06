Hyderabad: Broken pavements greet visitors to Laad Bazar

Charminar: Although the pipeline work as part of the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) in Laad Bazar was completed in June, it damaged the cobble stone flooring laid three years back. Authorities are yet to lay new stones.

The HMWSSB had carried out laying of a pipeline in this February. It was stopped by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), as the work was done without authorisation. With approval from ASI work was started and completed in June. Since then the road was left dug up. As stones were removed, pedestrians have been facing difficulties using the famous Laad Bazar road.

According to HMWSSB, it had taken up the work to replace a century-old pipeline which was blocking, leading to floods in surrounding areas. For this work four channels two each for water and to carry cables---were laid in Laad Bazar within a radius of 100 metres from Charminar.

"For the work officials dug-up an entire lane of Laad Bazar road, damaged cobble stone which was laid as a part of CCP. The layer of cobble stone laid in 2018 was damaged within three years. The major part of the road was left dug up. They need to lay the stone at the earliest," said Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president, TDP Minority Cell.

Zoheb Ahsan, an owner of a bangle store said, "As Laad Bazar witnesses a range of activities, including commercial and major tourist, pedestrians are facing difficulties due to dug-up road. "Visitors coming to purchase bangles in the market are not able to walk, as entire walkway or road is left with debris. There is no proper way for them to enter my shop. Temporarily, we have installed a pathway for customers to enter the shop."

Officials of the civic body, who oversee the CPP project, said the work by the Water Works Was completed a few months back, but shifting of cables was delayed by the concerned department. "Now work is completed. The project head decided to lay granite stones with at sanctioned amount of Rs 4 crore. Recently, the project head called on and instructed us to start the CCP work in September. But it is yet to start, as for the last few days there was a downpour," added an officer.











