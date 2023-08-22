Hyderabad: BRS-AIMIM tie-up for polls set to change political equations in districts

Hyderabad : The BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s announcement of friendly alliance with AIMIM party for the upcoming Assembly elections is all set to change political equations fast in districts. He wanted to mobilise large support of the Muslim voters to the party with the help of MIM in districts. In return the BRS will extend support to MIM in its strong hold segments, particularly in the Old City.

The MIM maintains cadre in many Urban-dominated Assembly segments. “ The fresh move by KCR to sail with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s MIM party is part of consolidating the Muslim voter support in the elections. Muslims religious organisations are extending support to BRS after the government announced a slew of sops for the welfare of the particular community and the enhancement of the honorarium of Muslim clerics recently”.

The fear of shifting Muslim vote bank to the Congress was not ruled out till recently. The CM’s recent announcement of Rs 1 lakh assistance to poor muslims drew a big applause from the entire community. The support from MIM will be an additional advantage to get full support of muslims in the elections. Many assembly segments like Nalgonda, Nizamabad (Urban) Khammam town, Mahbubnagar have more than 30 per cent Muslim population. Muslim voters are more than 20 per cent in over 30 poll-bound Assembly segments in districts.

“ In 2018 Assembly elections Muslims, who constituted about 10 per cent of total voters in the State, gave a mandate to BRS. As a result the party won 89 seats with more than 45 per cent of the total vote share in the State.

“KCR is aiming to register landslide victory again in the 2023 Assembly elections; it required Muslim support to BRS ” , leaders said KCR plans to hold special meetings with Muslims in every Assembly segment during the election time.

The BRS will help the MIM in Nampally and Goshamahal segments where the opposition Congress and BJP are strong enough. KCR has already put on hold the announcement of BRS candidates’ names in the segments until Owaisi and the party leadership arrives at an understanding.