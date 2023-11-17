Hyderabad: BRS is feeling threatened, claims, Madhu Yashki

Hyderabad : From the feeling that he is an outsider what can he do, the BRS is now feeling jittery seeing the Congress wave and that is why it is resorting to tactics of intimidation says L B Nagar Congress candidate and senior Congress leader Madhu Yashki Goud.

Talking to Hans India, he said that it was this nervousness which made the BRS party level false allegations against him resulting in a raid by flying squad of the election commission and police. The pink party is feeling threatened and wants to see that his campaign was derailed, he alleged. The reason for the raid was allegation that he had stored tons of money in his house but they found nothing. He said he is of the view that the officials were pressurized to conduct the raid under the behest of the BRS candidate D Sudhir Reddy.

This incident, Madhu said adds strength to his accusation that Sudhir Reddy anti social elements were being encouraged mainly to disrupt his campaign. Rowdies and gangsters who are involved in encroachments in the constituency were ruling the roost.

Former MP alleged that the flying squad also intimidated the family and abused them. Madhu Yashki further alleged that he was stunned to see that the BRS men had also accompanied the police during the raid which clearly indicates that it was misuse of power by the MLA and government. He called upon the police force not to succumb to pressures and work under EC not under KCR.