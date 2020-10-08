Hyderabad: BTech student dies after hair caught in go-kart wheel

An engineering student died at a go-karting play zone at Gurram Guda after her hair got tangled in the go-kart wheel. She suffered serious head injuries and died later.

Sri Varshini had gone to the play zone along with her friends when her hair caught in the wheel. Though she wore a helmet, Varshini sustained injuries on her head. She was dead while being taken to a hospital.

It is learned that mishap took place when her hair got tangled in the speeding wheels of the go-kart. Her helmet broke into pieces and injured her seriously.

Parents of Varshini alleged that her daughter died due to the negligence of the go-karting organizers. They approached Meerpet police and lodged a complaint against the play zone organizers. More details are awaited.