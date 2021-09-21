Hyderabad: Burglars drill hole in jewellery shop in Abdullahpurmet, steal ornaments

Burglars decamped with the gold ornaments here under Abdullahpurmet police station limits of Rangareddy district on Monday night. The incident came to light after the shop owner learned about the theft on Tuesday morning when he went to open the shop.



According to the police, the shop owner, Raju closed his shop on Monday night and went to home. A few hours after the burglars made a hole in the wall of the shop and sneaked into shop. The police said that five kilos of silver were stolen from the shop.



The police who rushed to the spot examined the shop and launched an investigation. Nearby CCTV footage is being verified to identify the burglars.

