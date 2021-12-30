Hyderabad: Burning of trees riles Jubilee Hills residents

Hyderabad: On Road No10 some people are freely cutting and burning trees without even thinking how harmful it would be by causing pollution and degrade air quality. Besides, several lanes of the posh area are filled with construction waste. This has become common with no strict action or fine imposed by the GHMC.



An open land in jubilee Hills has become a major spot where people are illegally cutting trees, carrying them and to the plot and burning them. As a result, smoke and smell is being spread in the area choking the residents.

According to Manohar Kumar, who has been residing there for many years, strangers come to the area late night and dump trees —which they bring from other spots and burn them to ashes. "This leaves heavy smoke in the atmosphere affecting the residents as well as causing air pollution," he pointed out.

He said in two lanes here there is no CCTV coverage. Taking advantage of this people resort to many illegal activities. They consume alcohol and disturb the residents.

Illegal dumping of construction debris on the road is also a major issue in one of the top areas of the city. Although, there are many independent bungalows and apartments the area still lags behind in maintaining civic amenities like roads, sanitation and streetlights.

The residents demand the civic body to clear rubble dumped for several months, as it is causing hardships for vehicles entering the area. They urge authorities to identify people who dump and burn trees and to impose a hefty fine on them.

