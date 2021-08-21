Hyderabad: Call to keep houses clean to swat mosquito menace

Begumpet: A special postal cover was released on Friday in commemoration of the discovery of the malarial parasite by Sir Ronald Ross here. The Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Parasitology, Osmania University, in association with the Postal department, released the postal cover on the World Mosquito Day at an event held at the institute.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav released the cover in the presence of OU Vice-Chancellor D Ravinder and Chief Postmaster General of Telangana circle S Rajendra Kumar. While working as medical officer and posted to the regiment stationed in Secunderabad, Ross had discovered the presence of plasmodium, the malarial parasite in female 'anopheles' mosquito, in 1897. In 1902 it was a milestone in the health sector to get the Noble Prize due to his services, he stated.

Yadav called upon people to keep their houses and premises clean and avoid getting mosquito problem. "We need to follow health protocols and advises on keeping at bay mosquitoes," he urged. The Minister said the government was taking all measures to prevent mosquito problem. "Malaria caused by mosquitoes from water stagnated areas and nalas spread to human beings. The GHMC is working for clean and green environment. People should support it by cleaning their houses, he added.