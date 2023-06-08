Hyderabad: Cancellation of trains

Hyderabad: Due to the derailment of the Shalimar–Chennai Central Coromandel Express in the Kharagpur– Bhagdrak section in Odisha on June 2, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled a few trains.

Shalimar- Hyderabad (no-18045) and Hyderabad-Shalimar (no-18046)scheduled to service on June 8 are cancelled.