Hyderabad: Car crashed into temple wall in Lb nagar
Highlights
Hyderabad: An accident took place in Hyderabad's LB Nagar police station. The car was speeding on the wrong route and hit the wall of Amma's temple.
The temple wall collapsed due to this. There are four passengers in the car. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief as there was no loss of life in the accident.
