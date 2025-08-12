Live
- Markets stage rebound after 6th week decline
- Man gets life in prison for rape-murder of 8-year-old girl
- Farmer alleges corruption in land dispute
- Rajasthan HC extends Asaram’s bail till Aug 29
- 460 grievances received in Anantapur
- Punjab facing food threat owing to torrential rains
- Madras HC to hear today plea against Chennai corporation’s private sanitation contract
- 70-yr-old arrested in Raj CMO bomb threat case
- SPMVV’s startup ‘Saanvika’ aims to blend cultural heritage with entrepreneurship
- Broad daylight bank robbery in Jabalpur; probe launchep
Hyderabad: Career fair held at Meridian School
Hyderabad: Awareness about higher education is essential for students right from the school level, said Meridian School Principal Poonam Jha. On Monday, a career fair was organized at Meridian School, Road No. 7, Banjara Hills, for the benefit of students.
Speaking on the occasion, she mentioned that every year, new courses are being introduced, and students need to stay informed and shape their careers according to current trends. She emphasized that such career fairs are very helpful in giving students knowledge about the courses and employment opportunities available not only in India but also in universities abroad.
Representatives from over 100 universities from India and other countries participated in the fair and provided students with insights into available courses and job prospects. Meridian Group of Institutions CEO Tejaswi Butta, President Lalitha Naidu, Vice Principal Rahat Rasheed, Career Counselor Uzma Sultana and others took part in the event.