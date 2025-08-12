Hyderabad: Career fair held at Meridian School

Hyderabad: Awareness about higher education is essential for students right from the school level, said Meridian School Principal Poonam Jha. On Monday, a career fair was organized at Meridian School, Road No. 7, Banjara Hills, for the benefit of students.

Speaking on the occasion, she mentioned that every year, new courses are being introduced, and students need to stay informed and shape their careers according to current trends. She emphasized that such career fairs are very helpful in giving students knowledge about the courses and employment opportunities available not only in India but also in universities abroad.

Representatives from over 100 universities from India and other countries participated in the fair and provided students with insights into available courses and job prospects. Meridian Group of Institutions CEO Tejaswi Butta, President Lalitha Naidu, Vice Principal Rahat Rasheed, Career Counselor Uzma Sultana and others took part in the event.