Hyderabad: Career fest held at Army Public Schools

Hyderabad: The Career Fest–2022 was held at Army Public Schools that are functioning under Telangana & Andhra sub-area on Wednesday.

As per the releasee, 29 universities have set up their stalls with an endeavour to educate students and parents about the courses being offered which would pave the way for career opportunities across diverse streams.

The event received an overwhelming response with more than 1,200 students and parents participating. This is the first such initiative by the Army Schools and is expected to garner a bigger participation going forward, said a senior officer, Defence wing, Hyderabad.