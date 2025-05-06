  • Menu
Hyderabad: Caretaker held for jewellery theft from employer’s home

Hyderabad: The Bowenpally Police apprehended a domestic servant involved in a theft case within 24 hours and recovered gold ornaments and a mobile phone. Police arrested Kancharla Suvarna (48), a native of Duggirala, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh.

Police recovered gold ornaments weighing approximately 112 grams and a mobile phone, totalling Rs 8,20,000. According to police, the complainant Dandibhatla Siva Rama Krishna, a resident of Anand Nagar, Bowenpally, lodged a complaint stating that a woman named Suvarna had been working as a caretaker for his mother-in-law since December 2024.

On May 3, the servant left the house with her luggage. Shortly after her departure, the family discovered that several gold ornaments belonging to his mother-in-law were missing.

The accused, who has a history of servant theft, committed the offence during her employment as a caretaker. Taking advantage of the trust placed in her, she stole gold ornaments and a mobile phone from the complainant’s residence. Acting swiftly, Bowenpally Crime Team apprehended the accused within 24 hours and recovered the stolen property.

