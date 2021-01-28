Hyderabad: Case booked against BJP corporator-elect

Hyderabad: Police on Wednesday booked a case against the newly elected Rakesh Jaiswal for allegedly filing a false document with the State Election Commission during the GHMC polls.

It may be mentioned here that AIMIM candidate of Jambagh division J Ravindra filed a complaint with Abids police against Rakesh Jaiswal, who won as corporator from BJP, alleging cheating and suppression of facts on January 14.

The AIMIM candidate had alleged that in the recently held GHMC polls-2020 Rakesh Jaiswal had suppressed and concealed real facts and submitted a false affidavit before the Returning Officer, Ward-77 in Jambagh division, that he has two kids. Whereas, in reality, he has three kids, which makes non-eligible to contest the GHMC elections as per the laws.

Based on the complaint, the Abids police have registered a case under IPC section 199 (False statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence) and investigation is underway. Police said that the suppression of facts and stating that he has got two children in his affidavit is nothing but cheating and a 'false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence'.

Rakesh Jaiswal is liable for prosecution under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 and also under other relevant laws.