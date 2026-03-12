HPV vaccination drive launched

Rajamahendravaram: A vaccination drive aimed atpreventing cervical cancer among adolescent girls was launched in the district on Tuesday. District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Venkateswara Rao inaugurated the Human Papillomavirus vaccination programme at the Urban Primary Health Centre in Kambalapeta, Rajamahendravaram. Speaking on the occasion, he said the vaccine is being administered to girls who have completed 14 years of age but are yet to attain 15 years. The initiative forms part of preventive measures against cervical cancer, which affects the cervix in women.

He said awareness programmes are being conducted to educate the public about the importance of the vaccine and to ensure full coverage of eligible beneficiaries in the district. Efforts are underway to achieve 100 per cent vaccination among girls in the targeted age group, he added. Dr Venkateswara Rao stated that the vaccine is completely safe and plays a crucial role in preventing cervical cancer in the future. Certificates are being issued to girls who receive the vaccination.

Officials said a total of 417 girls were administered the vaccine across the district on Tuesday as part of the programme. HDS Committee Chairman A V Srinivasa Rao, programme officers Dr Shammi Kumar and Dr Harichandra Prasad, and Medical Officer Dr Anuhya participated in the programme.