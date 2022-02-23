Hyderabad: Case filed against RGIA staff for harassing woman colleague

A case was filed against two staff members working for an associated firm of a private airline operating at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for harassing a woman colleague.



The suspected employees, Srikanth and Rayudu, were allegedly misbehaving, harassing and abusing the 36-year-old woman, who worked in their office on the airport premises.

The victim in a complaint alleged that the she was being harassed by the colleagues for the last four months and recently, they abused her in person and threatened to harm her. Efforts are underway to nab the suspects.