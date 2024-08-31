Hyderabad: Cases booked on six officials over permission for constructions in ponds

In a significant move to combat illegal construction activities, authorities have initiated legal action against six officials implicated in granting permissions for construction in ponds. The Cyberabad Financial Offenses Department has registered criminal cases following a complaint filed by HYDRA, a local advocacy group focused on environmental preservation.

The officials facing charges include Nizampet Municipal Commissioner Ramakrishna, Chandanagar GHMC Deputy Commissioner Sudhams, Bachupally Mmarvo Pool Singh, Medchal Malkazgiri District Land Records Assistant Director, HMDA Assistant Planning Officer Sudhir Kumar, and HMDA City Plan Cyberabad CP Avinash.

Meanwhile, the demolition of illegal structures continues across Hyderabad. In Rajendra nagar constituency, officials have intensified efforts to raze unauthorized constructions in Gaganpahad. Heavy machinery is being deployed to remove encroachments in the Appa Cheruvu Full Tank Level (FTL) area, where various illegal structures—including a plastic warehouse—are being systematically dismantled.



