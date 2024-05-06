Hyderabad: Cash and items worth Rs 1.28 crore seized in 24 hours

Hyderabad: As part of the implementation of the Election Code of Conduct, law enforcement seized Rs 18,52,200 in cash and items worth Rs 1,10,02,279 in 24 hours until 6 am Sunday.

The Hyderabad District Election Officer Ronald Rose reported 14 complaints regarding cash and items, all of which were resolved, and 7 FIRs were registered.

The DEO reported that since the publication of the election notification, enforcement teams have seized a total of Rs 22,03,89,577 in cash and Rs 17,80,37,539 worth of other items. Additionally, 26,654.125 liters of liquor have been seized, 282 cases have been registered, and 282 people have been arrested. Furthermore, flying squad teams have seized Rs 5,75,58,955 and other items worth Rs 3,57,78,042 in the district. Other law enforcement agencies, including the police and IT enforcement teams have seized Rs 15,98,36,382 in cash and goods worth Rs 45,59,497.

Additionally, SST teams confiscated Rs 29,94,240 in cash and items valued at Rs 77 lakh.

So far, 569 complaints regarding cash and other items have been received and addressed, with FIRs filed against 383 individuals.