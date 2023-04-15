Hyderabad: CAW to pay tributes to Marshal Arjan Singh

Hyderabad: The Indian Air Force is paying tributes to the Marshal of the Indian Air Force (Late) Arjan Singh DFC on his 104th birth anniversary on Saturday.

To commemorate the historic day, the College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad, organised a lecture on Friday.

According to Army officials, the lecture highlighted the contribution made by Singh to the nation, specially IAF. The air warriors of CAW also carried out a cleanliness drive on the premises to mark the event, said a senior official.