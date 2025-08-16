Hyderabad: CCS arrests one in GST fraud case

Hyderabad: The City Crime Station (CCS) police have arrested the managing partner of Ambika Steel in a GST fraud case. Based on a complaint filed by State GST officials, the CCS Police arrested the managing partner for generating e-way bills and issuing fake invoices to fraudulently claim input tax credit without any actual movement of goods, in violation of the GST Act.

Investigations by State GST officials revealed that vehicle number AP29TA7213, which had been immobile since June 2025 and was already under detention, was fraudulently used by multiple taxpayers to generate several e-way bills without transporting any goods, thereby violating GST provisions.

Following the FIR, the accused approached the High Court seeking to quash the case, but their petition was dismissed. Subsequently, they attempted to flee to Goa but were intercepted and arrested by the police.

Other accused persons remain absconding, and efforts are in progress to apprehend them. The investigation is continuing.