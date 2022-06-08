Hyderabad: Celestial wedding of Balkampet Yellamma to be held on July 5

Hyderabad: The celestial wedding of Balkampet Yellamma will be held on July 5. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday said that the State government has decided to conduct the celestial weddingof Yellamma will be held on July 5 on grand scale.

The minister directed the officials concerned to make arrangements in this regard. Speaking at the review meeting, Talasani said as part of the celestial wedding, Edurkollu will be held on July 4, Kalyanam on July 5 and Rathotsavam on July 6.

This time, arrangements are being made to telecast the celestial wedding through TV channels and facilities are being provided to have a hassle free darshan of the Goddesses Yellamma, said Talasani.

The Minister added that the devotees not only from Telangana, but also other parts of the country, are expected to attend the celestial wedding.