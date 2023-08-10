Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Check names in voters’ list, Ronald Ross urges citizens
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Ross with the aim of having a fault-free voter list for the upcoming assembly elections on Wednesday appealed to residents to check their names and other details in the voters’ list in Hyderabad district.
In a statement, the District Election Officer said the Central Election Commission had facilitated changes and additions to the list through the Second Special Summary Revision (2nd SSR) to rectify all relevant errors like spelling mistakes in the name of the voter list, mismatch photos, house numbers, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number registration and names of family members.
Ross suggested that all changes and additions in the voter list can be done online through form-8 by visiting www.voters.gov.in or the voter helpline app. As per the rules, such persons have to register through the website and form-6 as they do not have the option of exercising their franchise without their name in the voters’ list, he said and requested that the voter helpline number 1950 can be contacted for necessary assistance during website registration from 10-30 am to 5 pm during office working hours.