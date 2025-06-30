Hyderabad Chemical Plant Explosion: At Least 10 Dead, Over 20 Injured

On June 30, 2025, a reactor exploded at Seegachi Chemicals in Hyderabad’s Pasamailaram Industrial Zone, Patancheru.

At least 10 people died, and over 20 were seriously burned. Firefighters and ambulances quickly arrived to help.

Thick smoke was seen coming from the plant. Officials worry more people may be found as they continue searching the damaged area.

The cause is being investigated, and authorities stress the need for better safety rules to prevent such accidents in Telangana.