Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar inspects government hospital

Kondapur: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday visited the government hospital here and inspected the infrastructure project work.

City-based Raheja group, as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, has taken up the project work.

The CS asked officials to expedite the work so as to make it fully operational by providing all human resources and other logistics. Officials briefed him about the progress of the work.

S A M Rizvi, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Narasimha Reddy, TSIIC Managing Director, Ramesh Reddy, DME, among other officials, were present.